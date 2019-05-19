German Flixbus Continues its Expansion in Bulgaria: Connects Plovdiv with Vienna and Budapest

FlixBus, the company with the largest bus network in Europe, continues to expand its operations in Bulgaria. The German carrier added to its network Plovdiv, they said.

In its summer schedule company will provide daily trips from the second largest city in Bulgaria to Hungary and Austria. Plovdiv citizens will be able to travel to Szeged, Budapest and Vienna.

FlixBus entered the Bulgarian market in March 2018, offering a long-distance bus service from the capital. Besides completing the network, FlixBus continues to operate from Sofia to three countries: Romania, Hungary and Austria.

"As the European Capital of Culture, Plovdiv is becoming one of Europe's accents this year, and besides offering residents the opportunity to tour the continent, we would also like to support local culture and tourism by providing an easy and affordable way to transport European tourists to visit the city, "said Laszlo Arani, Regional Managing Director.

The trip from Plovdiv to Budapest will cost € 30, and to Vienna - € 40, shows the company's website.

In addition to the current expansion, the company also announced that they are planning for further development in Bulgaria this year, with new lines expected in the summer.