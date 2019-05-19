German Flixbus Continues its Expansion in Bulgaria: Connects Plovdiv with Vienna and Budapest

Business | May 19, 2019, Sunday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: German Flixbus Continues its Expansion in Bulgaria: Connects Plovdiv with Vienna and Budapest

FlixBus, the company with the largest bus network in Europe, continues to expand its operations in Bulgaria. The German carrier added to its network  Plovdiv, they said.

In its summer schedule company will provide daily trips from the second largest city in Bulgaria to Hungary and Austria. Plovdiv citizens will be able to travel to Szeged, Budapest and Vienna.

FlixBus entered the Bulgarian market in March 2018, offering a long-distance bus service from the capital. Besides completing the network, FlixBus continues to operate from Sofia to three countries: Romania, Hungary and Austria.

"As the European Capital of Culture, Plovdiv is becoming one of Europe's accents this year, and besides offering residents the opportunity to tour the continent, we would also like to support local culture and tourism by providing an easy and affordable way to transport European tourists to visit the city, "said Laszlo Arani, Regional Managing Director.

The trip from Plovdiv to Budapest will cost € 30, and to Vienna - € 40, shows the company's website.

In addition to the current expansion, the company also announced that they are planning for further development in Bulgaria this year, with new lines expected in the summer.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria