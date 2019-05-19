Grigor Dimitrov Won his First Match in Geneva

Grigor Dimitrov overcame the first round of qualifying at the ATP 250 ATP World Tournament in Geneva. The Bulgarian tennis player triumphed over the 276th in the world Mark-Andrea Husler with 6:4, 6:3. The match lasted for just over an hour.

The Bulgarian has decided to participate in the tournament in Geneva, starting with the qualifiers. This is at the request of the coaching staff of the Bulgarian tennis player, aiming to accumulate more matches. Dimitrov did not take part in Masters qualifications since the one in Paris in 2012.

This year he dropped to 48th place in the world rankings after dropping in the first round of the Masters in Rome. In his second match in Geneva, Dimitrov will meet Thomas Fabiano, who is number 100 in the world.