The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Reports a Drop in Casualties of Car Crashes
There is a 8% drop in road accident casualties since the beginning of the year, National Police Director Hristo Terziyski announced on Saturday the director of the National Police Directorate General. In the wounded, the drop is 10 percent.
The victims of car crashes from the beginning of the year are 166 and the injured are over 2500 people.
"We really have a drop in all indicators regarding killed, injured and heavy road accidents," said Terziiski during the initiative "Best Young Driver of Bulgaria", organized by the International Automobile Association, the Union of Bulgarian Motorists and the General Directorate " National Police ".
