The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Reports a Drop in Casualties of Car Crashes

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 19, 2019, Sunday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Reports a Drop in Casualties of Car Crashes

There is a 8% drop in road accident casualties since the beginning of the year, National Police Director Hristo Terziyski announced on Saturday the director of the National Police Directorate General. In the wounded, the drop is 10 percent.

The victims of car crashes from the beginning of the year are 166 and the injured are over 2500 people.

"We really have a drop in all indicators regarding killed, injured and heavy road accidents," said Terziiski during the initiative "Best Young Driver of Bulgaria", organized by the International Automobile Association, the Union of Bulgarian Motorists and the General Directorate " National Police ".

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria