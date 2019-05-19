Two Men have Died in a Pig Farm in Northeastern Bulgaria

Two men died, falling into a septic tank in a pig farm in the village of Popina. The incident happened this morning, NOVA informs.

The Chief Mechanic was summoned because of a septic tank accident. According to the inspectors at the Labor Inspectorate in Silistra, he was not supposed to enter because the cleaning process was mechanized. Still, the 53-year-old man dropped into the shaft. He began to suffocate from the poisonous gases. Another worker, who was nearby, came to his aid, but he also suffocated.

The bodies of the dead men were removed from the fecal masses after the intervention of fire rescue and civil protection teams. Both of them are from the village of Popina. As a consequence, the Labor Inspectorate has also checked in the pig farm.

At the end of March a fire broke out in the pig farm in the village of Popina. The incident then had only material damage.

"I was not notified. I understood later about the incident. The chief engineer has entered the pit because he had a problem with the pump. When he goes down he gets sick and falls inside. Two of his colleagues are trying to help him. One of them, however, feels bad from the fumes themselves and he falls inside, "said Popina Mayor Svetlana Udreva. She added that entering the pit was forbidden.

On Monday, Popina declared a mourning day.