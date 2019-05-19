Bulgaria Expels 95 Foreigners on Security Grounds in 2018

Politics » DEFENSE | May 19, 2019, Sunday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Expels 95 Foreigners on Security Grounds in 2018

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS), the country’s counterintelligence and counterterrorism service, deported 95 foreigners in 2018, according to its annual report released on Thursday, reports Xinhua. 

Fifteen of those expelled were associated with terrorist activities, the report said.

Another two were deported on the grounds of their alleged involvement in foreign special services’ activities, as well as in activities detrimental to Bulgaria’s national security, the report said.

SANS has also conducted interviews with 1,685 foreigners who illegally entered Bulgaria. Seventy-eight of them were found to represent a potential risk to national security, and their stay in the country was not allowed.

The report also said that in 2018 no information was received by SANS on preparation or perpetration of terrorist acts in Bulgaria.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria