Saharan Dust In The Air

According to data from the Greek meteorological office for several days the atmosphere over Bulgaria is saturated with dust from the deserts of North Africa, Nova TV reported. The cloud of fine sand covered Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and other Balkan countries. In the coming days, the concentration will increase, and the dusty territory will expand north to Poland and Germany and northeast to Ukraine. The cloud is expected to retire after May 23.

At this stage, the air clean-up stations of the Executive Environment Agency in Bulgaria do not report dangerous values ​​of fine particulate matter. However, visibility is reduced. Dust is visible on flat exposed surfaces, and if it rains the rain will be muddy.