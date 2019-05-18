Today Is The Tax Freedom Day, From Now On Bulgarians Will Work Only For Themselves

Today is the day of tax freedom, according to economists from the Institute for Market Economics. Experts say that if we have worked for the government till today, we have already redeemed the budget and by the end of the year we will work only for ourselves. Therefore, it is symbolically assumed that we are free from our financial obligations from the specified day.

The date is symbolic and shows when the budget will be filled if everything worked is immediately taken off and is calculated not only in Bulgaria but also around the world.

Bulgarians will get help from European taxpayers who will take their place for eight business days. This is the European Union's budget support of nearly 2.7 billion leva.

Bulgarians will need at most, 34 days from the year, to fill in the VAT revenue. Excise revenue will take 17 days. 24 days for social security and nine for health insurance. The state and municipal taxes will be paid for seven days.