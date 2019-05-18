Only Half of Asthmatics in Bulgaria are Diagnosed According to an Allergist

Only 50% of asthmatics are diagnosed in Bulgaria. This was reported by the Alexandrovska Hospital, quoting the Chief of the Clinic of Allergology at the medical institution Assoc. Prof. Maria Staevska. Patients with asthma do not associate their symptoms with poor disease control. In 45% of them, asthma is not in control, but 84% of these patients believe that their disease is well controlled and 70% do not take their asthma serious, said Prof. Staevska.

Symptoms typical of the disease - shortness of breath, prolonged cough, whistling breathing, should not be overlooked. In her words, the use of a symptom-relieving drug prior to diagnosis by a specialist and before evaluating the severity of asthma is wrong.

The association of asthmatic Bulgarians is organizing a National Patient Campaign "Lung Health in All Policies". It will cover the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven, Rousse, Varna and Burgas. The initiative will continue until September 25 - World Spirometry Day.

In the period 20-23 May, from 13.00 to 15.00, there will be Days of Open Doors at the Clinic of Allergology at Alexandrovska Hospital. Clinic specialists will make free spirometry (electronic breath test).