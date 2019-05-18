Venezuela Is Ready To Start Negotiations With U.S.

World | May 18, 2019, Saturday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Venezuela Is Ready To Start Negotiations With U.S.

Venezuelan authorities are ready to start negotiations with U.S. counterparts to discuss bilateral relations. This is what the Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Telesur TV.

"The time for diplomacy has come, and we are ready to sit down at the negotiating table," he said in response to a question about bilateral relations. Arreaza also added that “with its actions the U.S. has suffered a defeat against Venezuela."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: negotiations, Venezuela, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria