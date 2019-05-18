Venezuela Is Ready To Start Negotiations With U.S.
May 18, 2019, Saturday
Venezuelan authorities are ready to start negotiations with U.S. counterparts to discuss bilateral relations. This is what the Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Telesur TV.
"The time for diplomacy has come, and we are ready to sit down at the negotiating table," he said in response to a question about bilateral relations. Arreaza also added that “with its actions the U.S. has suffered a defeat against Venezuela."
