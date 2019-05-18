Bulgarian PM Borisov Inspected Construction of Section of Hemus Motorway

Yesterday Prime Minister Boyko Boriassov inspected the construction of the Buhovtsi - Belokopitovo section of the Hemus Motorway, Focus Radio – Shumen reported. He was accompanied by ministers Tomislav Donchev and Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov. The section is over 16 km long and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

