Bulgarian PM Borisov Inspected Construction of Section of Hemus Motorway
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Yesterday Prime Minister Boyko Boriassov inspected the construction of the Buhovtsi - Belokopitovo section of the Hemus Motorway, Focus Radio – Shumen reported. He was accompanied by ministers Tomislav Donchev and Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov. The section is over 16 km long and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
- » Construction on the Expansion of the Southern Arc of the Ring Road in Sofia can Start at end of 2019.
- » City Scooters like in Vienna will be soon Roaming the Streets of Sofia
- » Within 10 Days Starts the Work on Hailstorm Rocket Launches throughout Bulgaria
- » Air Conditioners in Downtown Sofia Will be Forbidden
- » Bulgarian Government Postponed the Toll System For Heavy Trucks
- » Architects From Italy, France, Russia, Turkey, Romania are Candidates For the Reconstruction of St. Nedelya Square