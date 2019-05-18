Bulgaria to Continue to Rely on Energy from its Coal-fired Power Plants

Bulgaria will continue to rely on energy from its coal-fired power plants, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova said at the opening of the eighth energy conference dedicated to the development prospects of the sector in Southeastern Europe, organised by the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum. Minister Petkova said Bulgaria had resources for coal power plants for another 60 years and their operation is a matter of energy and national security. "Over 1 billion levs have been invested in Maritsa East 2 TPP in recent years for environmental projects. The operation of the coal-fired power plants is set out in the Bulgarian energy and climate plan by 2030, with a horizon by 2050, which has been sent for coordination to the European Commission," Petkova stressed. In her words, the transition to a low-carbon economy must be tailored to the national specificities, as this is the way to ensure the sustainable development of the sector in the interest of consumers.

Petkova said that the development of the gas market in the country is one of the government's key priorities. She reminded the attendees that the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector will start next week. "The implementation of this project will enable 1/3 of gas consumption in the country to come from another source. This is real diversification," she said. The project must be completed in 2020.

The energy minister pointed out that Bulgaria, as a member of the European Union, respects the main goals and priorities of the Union - a functioning energy market, ensuring energy security and promoting measures for the development of energy efficiency.