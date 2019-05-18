Bulgaria is Setting up a Permanent Fund for Cultural Cooperation in South East Europe

We are setting up a permanent fund for cultural cooperation in Southeast Europe, Minister of Culture Boil Banov said at a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Culture of South East Europe, Focus News Agencyreported.

"For 15 years, this council has been an important tool for constructive debate and active dialogue, which has helped to expand cooperation between the countries in the region. The work of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Culture of South East Europe in recent months has been dictated by the growing importance of culture and cultural heritage in the political agenda in the countries of the region," Minister Banov said.

He further said that the council made a decision at today’s meeting to establish a permanent fund for cultural cooperation in South East Europe, which will be funded through countries’ culture budgets. "Through it we will invest more money and energy in the promotion of our cultures, heritage, creativity and innovation. And we will promote the positive image of the region as a whole. The fund will promote the implementation of regional and international cultural cooperation projects based on coordinated actions of the South East European countries and their common priorities," Banov said.