Mild Earthquake in the Region of Blagoevgrad
May 18, 2019, Saturday
An earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was registered near Blagoevgrad at 23.52 on Friday, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences announced.
The epicenter of the quake was in Hadjidimovo. The depth of the earthquake is 17.5 km.
There is no evidence of material damage, NOVA said.
