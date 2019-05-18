Sofia Celebrates the European Museum Night

"Mystery in a box" is the challenge of the National Museum of Military History to its visitors at the Night of Museums, which will take place on Saturday night. At the National Polytechnic Museum will be opened the exhibition "40 Years of Personal Computers Pravets".



In the National Museum of History, along with permanent and temporary exhibitions, there will be workshops for choruses, and earlier in the day - a program for children.



The European Night of Museums is organized for the fifteenth consecutive year, including over 50 museums and galleries in Sofia, as well as many throughout the country.



The Exile exhibition of the world-famous Czech photographer with a French passport, Josef Koudelka, is part of the program at the Sofia City Art Gallery. The sculpture made of gilded charm and specimens of the Chiprovtsi goldsmith school can be seen in the exhibition called "Old Gold - Magic and Symbolism" from the collection of Antonio Vassilev presented in the National Museum of Fine Arts.

An exhibition of lace will be in the Ethnographic Museum. In the "Square 500" National Gallery visitors will see a performance of students from the class of Prof. Alexander Iliev from the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts, and the Zemeta and the People Museum will include a concert by students from the Hristina Morfova Music School in Stara Zagora. For the Night of Museums and Galleries special programs are provided and in the houses museums Nikola Vaptsarov, Peyo Yavorov and Ivan Vazov.



The event is celebrated every third Saturday of May. This year it coincides with the International Museum Day, which is celebrated every year on May 18, and the program in the capital can be seen on the website of the French Cultural Institute.