Bulgaria: Germany's Foreign Minister Arrives in Sofia

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives on an official visit to Sofia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

On May 19th and 20th, Minister Maas will meet Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and President Rumen Radev.

Ekaterina Zaharieva will welcome Minister Heiko Maas for "four eyes" talks and plenary talks between the two Delegations in the Council of Ministers at 10:30 on May 20th. They will give a press conference in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers at 11:30.

The two Ministers will discuss topical issues of the EU's bilateral relations and agenda, as well as issues related to the challenges facing the EU internationally.

At 12:30, Ekaterina Zaharieva and Heiko Maas will visit the historical center of Sofia in the region between the St. George rotunda, the Banya Bashi mosque and the Sofia Synagogue, symbolizing the cultural diversity and tolerance of the Bulgarian people. At 2:00 pm the two ministers will make the first sod of the new building of the diplomatic mission.

