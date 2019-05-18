The Warm Spring Days are Coming Back to Bulgaria

Warming will begin on Saturday. There will be sunny weather, with more clouds over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, and in the afternoon there will again be short-lived rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

It will blow a mild to moderate west-northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 21 ° and 26 °.

In the night against Saturday, most of the regions of Western Bulgaria will be clear and the wind will be subdued. Above the East, the cloud will hold considerable, and there it will pass over.

Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly lower than the average for the month.

On Sunday the probability of precipitation is small. It will warm sensitively, the maximum temperatures will be mostly between 26 and 31 degrees.