Regional Court of Plovdiv Left in Custody Conductor who Molest Teenage Girl

The serious criminal act was committed on 2 May, and for this crime the law provides for a sentence of imprisonment of one to six years.

The court found that from the evidence gathered in the case, a reasoned assumption could be made that the adult man had committed the crime for which he was accused.

According to the magistrates, if he is released from custody, he can commit another crime. Child molestation was committed at one of the last stops of the urban transport in the Trakia district of Plovdiv.

The court's decision is not final.