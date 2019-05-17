Rocketman Makes Its Astonishing Debut At Cannes Film Festival

On May 16, The audience at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival was the first who saw Rocketman - the incredible musical biopic about the incomparable singer, composer and showman Elton John. The film provoked the enthusiasm of the modern pop music. The critics' comments, of course, weren’t late.

“If Bohemian Rhapsody were the cheeseburger of music icon biopics, then Rocketman is the sirloin steak - with lobster on the side.”

Dan Wootton, THE SUN

“Rocketman is an honest, heartfelt tribute to Elton John’s music and his public image.“

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

“Dexter Fletcher has fashioned an ebullient monument to pop superstar Elton John.”

Peter Debruge, Variety

Rocketman was one of the most anticipated films in Cannes, although it was featured outside the official selection. David Geffen, who produced some of John’s albums, made his first appearance at the Palais in 30 years just to support his dear friend. Many stars like Eva Longoria, Chris Tucker, Julianne Moore, Dita von Teese, Taylor Hill, Eva Herzigovà, Caroline Daur, Anouchka Delon, Isabeli Fontana, Eeugenia Kuzmina and others attended the screening and the after party. the movie.

Elton John was in the company of his husband and producer of the film -David Furnish, as well as his longtime creative partner, Bernie Taupin. Taron Egertonand Sir Elton John presented a real gift to the audience with a soulful live duet performance of the “Rocket Man”.

The movie will be released on May 31st.