Important Points to Note About the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

The hands of the clock are slowly ticking down to the wee hours of May 18, 2019, which is billed to be the finals for the 2019 edition of the most anticipated music competition in Europe, that is, the Eurovision Song Contest.

This year's event is impressive because of the many features that we have seen of late. For the sake of people that are passionate about the contest, we present the important points about this year's edition of the competition.

The Slogan cheers the Participants

Every contestant in this competition always has hopes of winning. The slogan of "Dare to Dream" is enough encouragement to keep every participants’ zeal burning.

Israel/Tel Aviv as the Host

The competition is coming back to Israel after two decades. Israel was a two-time host of Eurovision Song Contest in 1979 and 1999 respectively. After winning the 2018 edition, the ball once more falls into its court to champion the cause for this year's event.

Tel Aviv, the second largest city in Israel is the host city for this year's music competition. Final changes are already ongoing at the Expo Tel Aviv, the venue of the Grand Finale of this prestigious contest.

Participants and Withdrawals

This year's event will be short of two countries (Ukraine and Bulgaria) after they opted out. That leaves us with 41 countries battling for the prize money.

Guest Appearance

The night will truly "not sleep" in Tel Aviv because the organisers of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest are out to make it fun-filled.

Madonna, the “Queen of Pop" is billed to perform live at the event. You may want to start your predictions on time before the contestants grab the microphone.

A Season for Music Lovers

There's no doubt that Eurovision Song Contest provides a platform for lovers of music to converge in the adoration of the event. It's a season for undiluted lyrics and sounds and you need to bet on your favourite participant(s) before the final stage of the competition kicks off.