The First Successful Test For A 5G Mobile Phone Call Was Carried Out In Hungary

The first successful test for a 5G mobile phone call with China Zhejiang (ZTE) equipment was carried out in Hungary.

The government's announcement on the occasion is that the test was carried out between two Telenor operator stations in Gyor and the data transmission rate was 1.7 billion bits per second.

This means that users will be able to download a high-definition movie from the Internet for about 20 seconds. In September 2017, at a conference in Budapest, ZTE presented details about his revolutionary developments in the field of 5G networks and is currently a key partner of Telenor and other telecom operators in Europe.