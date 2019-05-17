Woman In Her 30s Was Found Dead In The Orlandovtsi Neighbourhood Of Sofia
Crime | May 17, 2019, Friday // 15:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Woman in her 30s was found dead in the Orlandovtsi neighbourhood of Sofia. The police are suspecting murder, as the woman was found with her hands tied. There is no suspect for the crime yet.
According to unconfirmed information, the woman is of Roma origin, BNR reported.
The police is working on all possible versions. So far, the Ministry of the Interior haven’t provided further details.
