Woman In Her 30s Was Found Dead In The Orlandovtsi Neighbourhood Of Sofia

Crime | May 17, 2019, Friday // 15:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Woman In Her 30s Was Found Dead In The Orlandovtsi Neighbourhood Of Sofia

Woman in her 30s was found dead in the Orlandovtsi neighbourhood of Sofia. The police are suspecting murder, as the woman was found with her hands tied. There is no suspect for the crime yet.

According to unconfirmed information, the woman is of Roma origin, BNR reported.

The police is working on all possible versions. So far, the Ministry of the Interior haven’t provided further details.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: crime, dead woman, sofia, investigation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria