A New Fund Will Support Southeast European Artists

The Council of Ministers of Culture of the Southeast European Countries decided at a meeting in Sofia to establish a permanent fund for regional cooperation in the cultural field. This was what Minister Boil Banov said at a press conference in the National Palace of Culture after the meeting, BTA reports.

The Council has given Bulgaria a mandate to develop the founding documents and the mechanisms for action of the Fund.

"We will count on the solid support of our partners from the European Commission, UNESCO and the Council of Europe," Banov said.

He added that the fund is to be funded primarily through the culture budgets of the member countries of the organization.

"We will invest additional resources and energy in the promotion of our cultures, heritage, creativity and innovation, and we will help to promote the positive image of the region as a whole," Banov said, adding that the fund would encourage the implementation of regional and international cultural cooperation projects based on the co-ordinated actions of the Southeast European countries and their common priorities.

The Fund will allow pooling of resources, facilitation of cooperation and the visibility of cultural exchanges and actions, Minister Banov said.

He noted that the main topic of today's meeting was related to the contribution of culture in international relations. Ministers have united around the idea that in today's globalized and complex world, international cultural cooperation is crucial to achieving good neighborly relations. According to Banov, the countries of the region are becoming more visible on the world cultural map.

At today's meeting, Bulgaria has officially submitted the presidency of the Council of Culture Ministers of the Southeast European Countries of Croatia for the next one-year period.



Croatian Deputy Culture Minister Iva Hraste Sočo pointed out that during the Croatian Presidency they will pay particular attention to the question of finding models and mechanisms for increasing the mobility of artists and cultural experts.

,,We will also focus on supporting European integration in the field of culture of non-EU member states and strengthening cooperation and networking in the areas of creative and cultural heritage', she said.