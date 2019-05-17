8 tons Of Illegal Fuel Were Found At A Gas Station In Devin

Тax-collectors, police officers and officers of the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillancе found 8 tons of illegal fuel at a gas station. The police press reported that the illegal fuel was found at a petrol station in Devin, during mutual inspection that was carried out on May 16th .

The inspectors found a cistern containing about 8 tons of diesel-smelling fuel, which is of unknown origin. The police said that there were also no measuring instruments on the tank.

The amount of the excise duty and the tax due are in clarification progress. The tank is sealed and the Interagency Coordination Center for Counteracting Smuggling and Controlling the Movement of Goods and Goods at Risk at the Directorate-General for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and the Customs Accreditation Office were notified about the case.