Bulgarian Energy Minister: Bulgaria as a Member of the EU Strictly Respects the Basic Objectives and Priorities in the Energy Sector

,,Bulgaria as a member of the EU strictly respects the basic objectives and priorities of the European Union in the energy sector'', Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said at the eighth energy conference dedicated to the prospects for the development of the sector in the region of Southeastern Europe opened today in Sofia Hotel Balkan.

In her words, the most important priorities are a functioning energy market, guaranteeing energy security, promoting energy efficiency measures, and a smooth transition to a decarbonised economy.



The Energy Minister has pointed out that Europe has set a legal base in the most ambitious energy package "Clean Energy for All Europeans".

Petkova added that a large part of the initiatives in this legislative package have become a fact within the framework of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency.

The negotiations on the changes to the directives on renewable energy sources, on energy efficiency, as well as several regulations, have been successfully concluded. According to the Minister of Energy, these are extremely important documents, which from now on, in the coming years, will give the vision and the development of energy throughout Europe.



"The priorities of Bulgaria in the field of energy are those that set our European family," pointed out Temenujka Petkova.