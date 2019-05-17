The Talks Between British Prime Minister Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn Collapsed

After six weeks of negotiations, the talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn collapsed.

In a letter to May, Corbyn wrote that the talks had gone "as far as they can" and he was not convinced of the security of the government. According to him, any agreement that may be reached may be terminated because of the erosion of confidence with the Prime Minister. Jeremy Corbyn also added that:

"There cannot be confidence in securing whatever might be agreed between us."

"As I said when we met on Tuesday evening, there has been growing concern in both the Shadow Cabinet and parliamentary Labour Party about the government’s ability to deliver on any compromise agreement," he wrote.

The Labor leader also said the talks were “conducted in good faith on both sides”, "detailed" and "constructive", but there were areas where no consensus had been reached and both politicians failed to close the "huge political gap" with each other. Corbyn adds that the proposals of May's negotiating team are often publicly challenged by the cabinet members.

10 Downing Street have not yet commented on Corbyn's letter.

The British Prime Minister announced she would outline a timetable for her successor. The schedule of all procedures will be announced in early June after the fourth vote for May's deal in parliament the crucial Commons vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Earlier, she promised that if the deal is rejected again, she would withdraw from her post.