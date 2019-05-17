The Ministry Of Interior Reports A Decrease In Phone Frauds

Society | May 17, 2019, Friday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Ministry Of Interior Reports A Decrease In Phone Frauds

The Ministry of Interior reports a decrease in phone frauds for the last three years. This was made clear in a statement by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov during parliamentary scrutiny.

According to his data, in 2016 were registered 1,200 phone frauds, in 2017 they were 1325 and in 2018 they were 1097. The minister specified that, according to unofficial information, the damage caused for this period amounts to 22-23 million leva.

For the first four months of 2019 there were 343 phone frauds, compared to 404 in 2018. The damages are for over 2.5 million leva.

Minister Marinov warned people not to trust strangers, and under no circumstances to give them money.

The Interior Minister also explained that the Interior Ministry is cooperating with telecoms in Bulgaria to deal with phone frauds. According to the data of one of the operators, in February this year, the fraud phone calls were more than 80,000. In March however, the number decreased to about 18,000. There were only 1581 attempted frauds in April.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: phone frauds, Ministry of Interior, decrease
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria