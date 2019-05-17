The Ministry of Interior reports a decrease in phone frauds for the last three years. This was made clear in a statement by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov during parliamentary scrutiny.

According to his data, in 2016 were registered 1,200 phone frauds, in 2017 they were 1325 and in 2018 they were 1097. The minister specified that, according to unofficial information, the damage caused for this period amounts to 22-23 million leva.

For the first four months of 2019 there were 343 phone frauds, compared to 404 in 2018. The damages are for over 2.5 million leva.

Minister Marinov warned people not to trust strangers, and under no circumstances to give them money.

The Interior Minister also explained that the Interior Ministry is cooperating with telecoms in Bulgaria to deal with phone frauds. According to the data of one of the operators, in February this year, the fraud phone calls were more than 80,000. In March however, the number decreased to about 18,000. There were only 1581 attempted frauds in April.