Three Cars Were Blown Up This Night In Varna

Society | May 17, 2019, Friday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three Cars Were Blown Up This Night In Varna

Three cars were blown up this night in Varna, reports BTA. They were parked on Ivan Drasov Street.

There is no evidence of injured people.

The police is investigating the case. According to the people living in the area the cause of the incident may be revenge.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blown up, cars, Varna, revenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria