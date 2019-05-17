Three Cars Were Blown Up This Night In Varna
Society | May 17, 2019, Friday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Three cars were blown up this night in Varna, reports BTA. They were parked on Ivan Drasov Street.
There is no evidence of injured people.
The police is investigating the case. According to the people living in the area the cause of the incident may be revenge.
