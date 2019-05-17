Tsenko Chokov Is Under House Arrest Due To His Illness

May 17, 2019, Friday
Former Mayor of Galiche village in Vratsa - Tsenko Chokov, is no longer sleeping in a cell because he was placed under house arrest. The measure is valid as long as the case filed against him at the Special Court continues.

The worsened health of the defendant was among the judges' reasons to impose a smaller detention measure on Chokov. The former mayor sufferes from diabetes, polyneuropathy, acute ulcer, disc disease and urological disease. Chokov has recently undergone surgery, others are ahead of him.

Chokov, however, remains available to the court in Sofia and will wait for another meeting in his apartment in Sofia.

