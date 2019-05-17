The Hailstorm in Svishtov Have Caused Serious Damages

Svishtov’s mayor Gencho Genchev said that the hailstorm and hurricane winds have caused serious damage in the Danubian town.

After the storm last night in the villages of Morava and Delyanovtsi there are houses without electricity. Because of the heavy rain, the strong wind and the hail of bean-sized grain, the roads are flooded and the access to the villages is hampered. The mayor of the municipality, who reviews the damage on with his team also added that pine trees have fallen on the people’s homes.

After 21.30 the traffic on the railway line Levski-Svishtov was stopped because of the fallen trees on the rails. The passengers traveling to Svishtov were taken by car, Genchev said.