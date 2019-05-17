Bulgarian Government Postponed the Toll System For Heavy Trucks

Government postponed the heavy truck toll system for three months. This was decided by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the regional ministry and the heavy goods and bus carriers after an emergency meeting at the Council of Ministers. The system will come into force in November, and will be tested in real terms over the three months. Government and carriers will negotiate on the amount of charges and the scope of the roads that will be included in the system.

After a one-hour meeting of Prime Minister Borissov with representatives of the transport sector and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, it became clear that the system was postponed for three months. Instead of August 16, it will start functioning in November 2019, explained Regional Minister Petya Avramova.

For this purpose, a special legal change will be made. Within these three months, a real field test will be carried out, with a special on-board unit installed in each country, which will track the most commonly used routes and volume of heavy traffic.