NIMH: Showers and Thunder in Many Places

Today, clouds will break in the morning hours, but the afternoon will bring showers and thunder to many places across the country.



Light to moderate wind from the northeast. Maximum temperatures between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia around 18°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure is and will remain a little lower than the May average. Overnight, expect showers in eastern Bulgaria, heavy and accompanied by thunder in isolated places.