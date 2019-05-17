NIMH: Showers and Thunder in Many Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 17, 2019, Friday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Showers and Thunder in Many Places pixabay.com

Today, clouds will break in the morning hours, but the afternoon will bring showers and thunder to many places across the country.

Light to moderate wind from the northeast. Maximum temperatures between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia around 18°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure is and will remain a little lower than the May average. Overnight, expect showers in eastern Bulgaria, heavy and accompanied by thunder in isolated places. 

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria