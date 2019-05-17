Brutal Murder of a Bulgarian in Poland, Woman in Critical Condition

Bulgarian was brutally killed in Poland. A 26-year-old woman, also our compatriot, who is in a critical condition, has suffered an attack.



The identity of the victim is still unclear. It is known that this is a 32-year-old man, bTV reported. The two were attacked in the street in the Polish city of Kosthin above Odron.



The attackers were five or six, having gone down two cars with Bulgarian registrations, the security cameras said.



"The attackers are missing, the man has been stabbed several times with a knife and has passed away. The young woman has serious stab wounds but is taken to hospital, doctors are fighting for her life," said Marcin Maloudi, a spokesman for the police.