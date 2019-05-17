Switzerland Removes Restrictions on the Work and Establishment of Bulgarians

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 17, 2019, Friday // 08:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Switzerland Removes Restrictions on the Work and Establishment of Bulgarians

From 1 June 2019, the citizens of Bulgaria and Romania will have full freedom of movement, employment and establishment in Switzerland. Thus, they will have the same rights as other EU citizens (except Croatia) and will be able to reside freely in the country provided they have a job, the Press Center Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This became possible after the federal government adopted on May 15 a decision to abolish citizens' residence quotas from Bulgaria and Romania in the territory of the Swiss Confederation.

The decision amends the regulation on the implementation of the Agreement on the free movement of persons between Switzerland and the EU. The Protocol to the Agreement, which provided for a transitional period of up to 10 years for the citizens of Bulgaria and Romania, was in force from 1 June 2009 and expires on 31 May 2019.

According to data from the Migration Services of Switzerland, by the end of 2018 there are about 11,600 Bulgarians living permanently in the country.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria