Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will Meet with the SJC Representative

President Rumen Radev will talk to the representative of the Supreme Judicial Council Boyan Magdalinchev.

The conversation is part of a series of meetings that the head of state has initiated in connection with the selection criteria and the powers of the next Chief Prosecutor.

On Monday, the head of state launched a series of meetings with representatives of the judiciary and executive and public organizations on the selection criteria and the powers of the next prosecutor number one. The first Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov went on to talk about the presidency.

There followed a conversation the next day with the chairman of the SCC Lozan Panov. On Wednesday, President Radev spoke with Minister of Justice Danail Kirilov and Chief Inspector at the Inspectorate at the Supreme Judicial Council, Teodora Tochkova. On Thursday, the President also met with Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Georgi Cholakov.

The mandate of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov expires on January 10, 2020. According to the law, the procedure can be opened at the earliest on July 10 and at the latest on September 10 this year. The Chief Prosecutor is appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic on a proposal by the Supreme Judicial Council plenum for a period of seven years without the right to re-election.