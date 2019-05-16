More And More Young Bulgarians Are Deciding To Emigrate

Bulgarians are starting to emigrate around the age of 17. 33 225 people left the country permanently in 2018. They have declared to the border authorities that they will move their permanent address abroad.

787 children from 0 to 4 years left Bulgaria, 1083 - between 5 and 9 years and 1,191 - between 10 and 14 years.

2,204 teenagers between 15 and 19 years left Bulgaria; as twice as many people (4 260) between 20 and 24 years chose to cross Bulgaria's borders forever. The trend stays the same for the age groups between 25-29 and 30-34 years. 188 people over 80 have left Bulgaria.

People over 65, find it harder to make such a decision.