U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a state of emergency to ban U.S. companies from using security equipment manufactured by foreign telecom companies, a move that appears to be targeting the Chinese technology giant Huawei, AFP reported.

The new executive order, signed by Trump, prohibits the purchase and use of equipment by companies that represent "an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the security and safety of U.S. citizens." The White House has announced that the goal of the order is not a particular state or company, only those controlled by "foreign opponents". However, the measure may have been imposed because of the fears of spying by the Huawei company.

The ministry press service said that the U.S. Department of Commerce intends to Add Huawei, China's Largest Manufacturer of Telecommunication Equipment, to the Entity List.

China's technology company Huawei said that U.S. "unreasonable restrictions" violated its rights after President Donald Trump banned U.S. companies from using foreign telecommunication equipment - a move aimed at the Chinese company, AFP reported. ""Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers," said the telecom giant. "In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal issues," the company added.”