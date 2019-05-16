Bulgarians Will Exercise Their Voting Rights Through A Special Plastic Smart Card

May 16, 2019
For the European elections vote on May 26, voters will exercise their voting rights through a special plastic smart card that will be placed in the machine reader. This was made clear in a demonstration of the machine in the Central Electoral Commission.

After exercising his right to vote, the voter will receive a receipt stating the party he has voted for, as well as whether he has made a preference for one of the candidates.

Stefan Mitkov from the team of Ciela Norm, who won the public procurement contract for providing the voting machines for the election, explained:

"I think you will see for yourself that working with this machine is easier than using an ATM”

