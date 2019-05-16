Landslide Destroyed 53 Buildings And A Mosque In Northern Turkey

Оn Thursday morning large landslide destroyed 53 buildings and a mosque in the Black Sea province of Ordu in northern Turkey.

“We had to evacuate 61 buildings and 80 houses so far, but unfortunately, 22 buildings, 31 houses and a mosque were destroyed, "Orddu Governor Sedar Yavuz told reporters.

Yavuz added that the authorities continue to provide financial support to the inhabitants of the evacuated homes.

About 29 houses in the landslide area were evacuated back in February when the first landslide occurred.

The landslide also left some houses and buildings, including a mosque, sloping.

After an investigation in the area, the authorities decided to evacuate a neighborhood inhabited by 70 households.

Тhe gendarmerie took precautions and blocked all entries to the landslide area.