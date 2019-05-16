Austrian Received Papers Verifying That He Belongs To The Third Gender
May 16, 2019
The Austrian Alex Yirgen officially received papers verifying that he belongs to the third gender.
"For the first time in my life I feel recognized by the law," Alex said, pointing to the papers. He was born with atypical chromosomes. So far, there has been no room for the people who are neither men nor women, Yergen said.
Now, after a three-year battle in the court, he has papers where in the Gender column he can write X instead of M or F.
