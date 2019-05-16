Most Of The Teachers In Bulgaria Are Women Over 55 Years

50 8466 teachers work in the education system, according to NSI data.

There are 19,948 teachers in the field of primary education, of which 18,685 are women. 18,644 teachers are working in the lower secondary classes (V-VII), of which 14,900 are women. 12,254 teachers are recruited in high school, of which 9,848 were women.

Of all over 50,000 teachers in general education and vocational schools, 48,014 are university graduates, 2,500 are professional bachelors, and only 332 have secondary education.

The Bulgarian teacher's profile is supplemented by his age, with 10,061 people between the ages of 55 and 59, 9,456 from 50 to 55, and 8,592 in the 45-49 age group. Over 6 thousand of Bulgarian teachers are over 60 years.

The most teachers, after those in the general education schools, are in the vocational high schools - nearly 9 thousand people. The majority of them - 4 999 people are aged between 50 and 59 years. In Schools of Arts and Sports Schools are teaching 1,632 professionals.