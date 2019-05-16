Greek Doctors Are Striking Because Of Low Salaries

Greek state hospitals are striking today. Some of their demands are better payment and modern medical equipment, BNR reported. They accuse the government of forcing people to take treatments in private clinics.

Healthcare facilities will only accept emergency cases.

The reason for the strike is a request for more funds for healthcare. Doctors are warning that there is lack of specialists in most of the hospitals.

In the past 5 years hospitals are working, with 6,000 fewer doctors because of the low salary. Doctors and patients are complaining that the good specialists are leaving the country.

The union urges that all medical workers job must be recognized as work in harsh and risky conditions.

Doctors across the country are protest in front of the Health Ministry. Greek medics urge the government to take immediate actions.