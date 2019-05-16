The Eiffel Tower celebrates its 130th birthday. The French capital celebrated the event with a light show around the famous Parisian symbol.

Built for the World Exhibition in 1889, the tower, which rises at an altitude of 324 meters and weighs 7,300 tons - now attracts 7 million visitors per year.

Despite the calls for the demolition of the monument in the years following the World Exposition, the Eiffel Tower became the most visited monument and the symbol of Paris

The Tower was the tallest facility in the world for 41 years until 1930 when the Chrysler Building in New was built.