Last Day For Free-Trip Requests Under the 'Discover the EU' initiative

Today is the last day in which EU citizens of 18 years of age can declare their willingness to participate in the distribution of 20 000 free travel cards within the framework of the European Union's "Discover the EU" initiative.

The quota for Bulgaria is 275 tickets. Those wishing to apply can apply through the European Youth Portal.

Winners will be announced in June. They will be able to travel by train for up to 30 days between 1 August and 31 January, alone or in groups up to five, and to visit up to four places in Europe.

In some cases, a bus, ferry and plane trip is allowed. Disabled young people will be able to seek additional help.