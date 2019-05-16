Architects From Italy, France, Russia, Turkey, Romania are Candidates For the Reconstruction of St. Nedelya Square

The 14 offers for the international architectural competition on the historic square in Sofia were opened on 14 May 14 offers from architectural teams from Bulgaria, Italy, France, Romania, Russia and Turkey were submitted to the international competition for a conceptual design for the renovation of the Square in the historical center of Sofia.

Most of them are the Bulgarian and Italian teams, there is one proposal from French, Romanian, Turkish and Russian architects.



On 20 and 21 June this year the jury of 15 will hold a final meeting to select 7 of them and invite the authors to develop plans for the renovation of the square.

Then the proposals will be ranked, and the one who will receive the first prize will receive an invitation from the Municipality of Sofia for the realization of the project.

Such a restricted and two-stage competition is being held for the first time in Bulgaria in recent years, although it is a worldwide practice.

The reconstruction of St. Nedelya Square, according to the work schedule, is scheduled to start in 2020. The international jury is attended by experts from around the world, who are unquestionable authorities in their fields.