11 People Have Been Arrested in Spain For Migrant Trafficking

The Spanish police have arrested 11 people suspected of migrant traffickin through the Mediterranean Sea into small boats unsuitable for open waters. This was announced by Fox News.

Authorities said detainees were recruiting adults and underage Moroccans trying to reach Europe. Migrants paid 3,500-6,500 euros per person to be crammed into small boats "without any security measures".

According to police data, once arrived in Spain, migrants are sent to secret quarters controlled by traffickers. There they are held forcibly until they pay another 1000 euros. After payment, they received clothes, a mobile phone and a bus ticket to another destination in the country.

Spain has become the largest entry point for illegal migration in Europe.