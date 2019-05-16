The Total Income Per Household Increased by 8% in the 1st Quarter of 2019

The total average income per person per household in the first quarter of 2019 is BGN 1519 and increased by 8 per cent over the same period in 2018 and the total cost was BGN 1403 and increased by 11 per cent over the same quarter last year.



This was announced by the National Statistical Institute.



In the structure of the total income the highest relative share is the income from wages (57.6 per cent), followed by income from pensions (27.9 per cent) and from self-employment (6.4 per cent).

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, the relative share of wage income increased by 1.3 percentage points, pension income by 0.9 percentage points, and non-wage income declined by 0.7 percentage points.



In the structure of the total expenditure, food expenditure (30.2 per cent) was followed, followed by expenditure on housing (18.2 per cent), taxes and social security (14 per cent), and transport and communications (12.1 per cent) ).



Consumption of basic food products on average per person per household in the first quarter of 2019 is without significant change compared to the same quarter of 2018