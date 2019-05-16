Leaders of Bulgaria and Serbia Have Discussed Energy Links
In a telephone conversation Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have discussed diversification of gas supplies through the Balkan gas hub project.
Borissov has indicated that he would unite supplies from several directions. The implementation of the interconnector projects between Bulgaria and Serbia and the expansion of the pipeline from the Turkish-Bulgarian to the Bulgarian-Serbian border is also crucial.
This will ensure energy security for our countries, the Prime Minister said. Vucic thanked for the letter supporting Serbia's European perspective that Bulgaria, Romania and Greece have sent to the German Chancellor and President of France.
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: On May 20 will Start the Construction of the Interconnector with Greece
- » Iran stops curbing enriched uranium, heavy water stocks
- » Clarity About the Future of Nuclear Energy in Bulgaria can Attract Students Back
- » Energy Expert: Bulgaria Can Import Gas From the US at a Bargain Price, But Not Now
- » Electricity Exports Have Increased by 40% in the First Four Months of 2019
- » Bulgaria Shuts Nuclear Reactor for Annual Maintenance