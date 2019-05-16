President Radev Will Meet with the Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Georgi Cholakov

President Rumen Radev continues the series of meetings in connection with the forthcoming election of a new Chief Prosecutor.



Today he will accept the chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Georgi Cholakov.

The Head of State has already met with the current Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation Lozan Panov, with the Minister of Justice Danail Kirilov and the Chief Inspector at the Supreme Judicial Council Inspectorate, Teodora Tochkova.