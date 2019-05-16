Donald Trump Will Visit South Korea in June
United States President Donald Trump will visit South Korea to meet with country president Moon Jae-in.
This will happen during Trump's visit to the region at the end of June when he will take part in the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.
North Korea will be one of the topics that two leaders will discuss.
Strengthening the alliance between Washington and Seoul will also be the subject of talks, the White House said.
