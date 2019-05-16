Donald Trump Will Visit South Korea in June

World | May 16, 2019, Thursday // 08:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Donald Trump Will Visit South Korea in June pixabay.com

United States President Donald Trump will visit South Korea to meet with country president Moon Jae-in.


This will happen during Trump's visit to the region at the end of June when he will take part in the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

North Korea will be one of the topics that two leaders will discuss.

Strengthening the alliance between Washington and Seoul will also be the subject of talks, the White House said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Osaka, South Korea
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria