Showers in Many Places, Highs Between 18°C and 23°C

Mostly cloudy today with some clearing in western and central areas, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Before noon it will rain in some places in eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will gather, bringing showers, at times heavy and accompanied by thunder, to isolated places, mainly in western and central Bulgaria.

The wind will be light to moderate, from the north-northwest in the western part of the country, and from the east-southeast in the east part. Maximum temperatures mostly between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia around 18°C.