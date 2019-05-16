Showers in Many Places, Highs Between 18°C and 23°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 16, 2019, Thursday // 08:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Showers in Many Places, Highs Between 18°C and 23°C pixabay.com

Mostly cloudy today with some clearing in western and central areas, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Before noon it will rain in some places in eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will gather, bringing showers, at times heavy and accompanied by thunder, to isolated places, mainly in western and central Bulgaria.

The wind will be light to moderate, from the north-northwest in the western part of the country, and from the east-southeast in the east part. Maximum temperatures mostly between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia around 18°C. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: showers, rain, sofia, Bulgaria, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria